Walleye Ink Third Defenseman for 2020-21 Season

Defenseman Chris McKay has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

McKay, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, is preparing for his first professional hockey season. He comes to Toledo after a four-year career at the Rochester Institute of Technology. From 2016 through 2020 he played in 123 games for the Tigers, scoring five goals with 23 assists and 167 penalty minutes. McKay finished his senior year with a +17 rating. Twice he earned a place on the Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team.

Walleye Head Coach Dan Watson describes 24-year-old McKay as a big, defensive defenseman who plays with an edge.

"He has a high compete level and plays a solid team game. He will be counted on to play big minutes and we look forward to continue helping him develop."

Prior to his college days, McKay played three seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the AJHL. He was the first Sherwood Park defenseman to score a hat-trick in a game.

