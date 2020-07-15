IceMen Unveil Jerseys for 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose unveiled the jerseys for the 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic that will take place on January 18, 2021 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Two jerseys were unveiled on Wednesday and both were selected with fan participation.

The home jersey will be worn by the Jacksonville Icemen team during the All-Star game. The jersey is black with light blue colors and features a husky on the front crest. The Icemen's mascot, "Fang" is a husky that was named after a fallen Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police dog that was shot and killed in the line of duty in September of 2018. In addition, the jersey features stars along the sleeves to commemorate the All-Star Classic. The home jersey was selected by fans as part of an online vote that featured eight other design concepts.

The away jersey will be worn by the ECHL All-Stars. The jersey was designed by Jacksonville resident and US Navy veteran Kevin Holman as part of a jersey design contest conducted by the ECHL that asked fans to submit their jersey design concepts. The away team jersey is white and has a traditional All-Star look that features the ECHL All-Star logo on the front crest. Also present are bold stars along the sides and shoulders with light blue and aviator blue colors.

'We are excited about the unveiling of our All-Star jerseys," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "We now have an official look for both teams. What makes it better, is that these jerseys were either designed by, or selected as part of a vote by our fans. Our fans played a key role in making this game possible and we wanted to have their input in outfitting both teams."

Both jerseys are now available for fans to pre-order.

