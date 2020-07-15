Solar Bears Bring Back Johno May

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Johno May on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

May, 26, returns to the Solar Bears after the forward was acquired from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Dec. 13 in exchange for Mike Monfredo and future considerations. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward recorded 29 points (14g-15a) and 26 penalty minutes in 38 games for Orlando, tying for second on the team in goal-scoring and finishing second with five power-play goals.

May has suited up in 111 career ECHL games with Orlando and Greenville, accruing 83 points (39g-44a) and 271 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in one American Hockey League game with the San Diego Gulls.

Prior to turning pro, the Mahtomedi, Minn. native played his collegiate hockey at American International College, where he skated in 143 games for the Yellow Jackets program, totaling 60 points (22g-38a) and 74 penalty minutes.

May played his junior hockey for the Minnesota Wilderness, Janesville Jets and Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League, collecting 36 points (12g-24a) and 51 penalty minutes in 78 career games.

