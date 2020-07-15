Captain Justin Vaive Returns for 2020-2021

July 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have re-signed player/assistant coach and team captain Justin Vaive to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

"Returning was an easy choice, I love this city, fans, and organization" said Vaive. "Ending last year the way it did leaves you wanting more. I hope to help continue the winning culture in Cincinnati along with our quest for another Kelly Cup."

Vaive appeared in 58 games in the Covid-19 shortened season for the Cyclones, accounting for 21 goals and 14 assists, while being tied for the team lead with 86 minutes in penalties. Vaive also achieved a career high +22 on the season.

"Justin provides our team with the leadership needed to compete for championships," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "His presence on the ice and dedication to the organization off the ice make him a valuable asset. We look forward to continuing our quest for a third Kelly Cup championship with Justin as our captain."

Throughout his nine-year pro career, Vaive has spent parts of six seasons with Cincinnati. In 218 career games with the Cyclones, Vaive has amassed 80 goals and 56 assists. His ECHL career has also seen a stop in Greenville with the Road Warriors during the 2013-14 season where he accounted for 10 goals and eight assists in 13 games.

Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Vaive has spent the bulk of his pro career in the American Hockey League (AHL), accounting for 67 points (31g, 36a) in 280 games played between Cincinnati's AHL affiliate Rochester Americans, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Hartford Wolf Pack, and San Antonio Rampage.

Prior to turning pro in 2011-12, Vaive was a four-year letter winner with the Miami University RedHawks from 2007-11. He helped lead the RedHawks to a Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Regular Season Championship in 2010, and a CCHA Playoff Championship in 2011. In 160 career games with Miami, Vaive accounted for 23 goals and 23 assists, along with 208 penalty minutes.

The 2020-2021 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 17. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

