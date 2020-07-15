Everblades Add Joe Pendenza to 2020-21 Roster

July 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager, Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Brad Ralph, announced today the signing of forward Joe Pendenza for the 2020-21 season.

In the 2019-20 season, Pendenza notched 30 total points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 36 games for the 'Blades. The forward will be entering his second season with Florida and seventh year as a professional.

Before joining the 'Blades, the Massachusetts native played primarily in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he played for the Milwaukee Admirals and the Cleveland Monsters. He also suited up in the ECHL with Cincinnati, Manchester and Idaho.

Prior to becoming a professional, Pendenza played Division I hockey at University of Massachusetts-Lowell from 2010-14. Pendenza helped the River Hawks secure the Hockey East regular season and tournament championships in 2012-13.

Pendenza becomes the fifth member to sign with Florida for the 2020-21 season, joining forwards John McCarron, Michael Neville, Kyle Neuber and goaltender Cam Johnson.

The Everblades open the 2020-21 season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Saturday, October 17 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.