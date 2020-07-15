Mavericks Sign Defensive Prospect Cole Candella

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has signed defenseman Cole Candella to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Candella, a six-foot-three 194-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, spent last season with the Odense Bulldogs of Metal Ligaen, the premier hockey league in Denmark. In 48 games with the Bulldogs, Candella stacked up 19 points on three goals and 15 assists. The 22-year-old was the Vancouver Canucks fifth-round pick (#140 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

"He's an excellent skater along the blue line, has great hands and a high ability to distribute pucks," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He certainly has the potential to be an exceptional talent for our team this season."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

