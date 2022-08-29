Walleye Add Defenseman Kurt Gosselin

August 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Kurt Gosselin has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-2023 season.

Gosselin, the native of Brighton, MI, has not appeared in a game since skating for Cincinnati in the 2019-2020 season. In that campaign, he picked up six goals, 12 assists, and 18 points over 47 contests. The 27-year-old made his pro debut following the completion of the 2018-2019 season at the University of Alabama Huntsville. In his pro debut he scored three assists in eight games for the Rochester Americans of the AHL. He also skated in seven games for the Cyclones with seven points (5G, 2A).

"A couple of years away from the game, Kurt will look to get back into the form he was in previous to his break from hockey," said head coach Dan Watson. "He is reliable, has a good shot, can think the game well, and we look forward to working with him."

Before joining the pro ranks, Gosselin spent four years with the University of Alabama Huntsville in which three of those he reached double digit points. As a sophomore, he collected nine goals and nine assists in 30 contests, which landed him on the WCHA Third All-Star Team. In total the defenseman collected 58 points (20G, 38A) over 118 games in his college career.

