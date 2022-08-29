Spin Doctors to Perform at Opening Night Block Party

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday that the Spin Doctors will be performing at the Opening Night Block Party before the team's home opener against the Indy Fuel on October 29, 2022 at Santander Arena.

The Spin Doctors are an alternative American rock band originating from New York City. The band began in the late 1980's and consists of singer Chris Barron, guitarust Eric Shankman, and bass player and percussionist Aaron Corness.

The band is best known for their early 1990's hits "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," which charted at the top of the Billboard Top 100 list at No.7 and No.17, respectively. Additionally, the band was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Two Princes" at the 36th Grammy Awards.

The concert is a free show at the team's block party event. Tickets to the game beginning at 7:00 p.m. can be purchased by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Five-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FIVE of our biggest games of the year at home! Five-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Opening Night - October, 29th @7:00 p.m.

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Starting at $99.99 for silver zone tickets and $119.99 for purple zone tickets. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

