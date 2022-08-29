K-Wings Re-Sign Forward Logan Lambdin

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the re-signing of forward Logan Lambdin.

Lambdin, 26, enters his second professional season and is coming off a scintillating 50-point rookie campaign out of Michigan State University in 2021-22. The former Spartan finished the season No. 5 in ECHL rookie goals scored (27), adding 23 assists with 42 penalty minutes in 66 games played.

"Logan had a breakout rookie season," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "His speed and tenacity is what allows him to be successful, and we expect him to play a big role in our offense this season."

The 5-foot 8-inch, 165-pound, winger started the 2021-22 season productive with 8 points (4G, 4A) in his first 11 games, before exploding for 40 points (21G, 19A) over his next 41, securing the K-Wings 'Rookie of the Year' award at season's end.

"I'm super stoked to be back in Kalamazoo and playing in front of the best fanbase in the ECHL," Lambdin said. "I also understand last season's individual performance, while productive, wasn't good enough, because we didn't compete for a championship. That means it's time to go back to work and prepare to bring everyone in Wings Event Center to their feet!"

The Wyandotte, MI native made his professional debut on March 11, 2020, the last game before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the rest of the 2019-20 season. Lambdin spent four seasons at Michigan State University, where he totaled 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists) in 140 career games for the Spartans.

