Solar Bears Add Dante Sheriff

August 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Dante Sheriff on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Sheriff, 23, is set to make his professional debut with the Solar Bears after recording 27 points (8g-19a) in 33 games last season for Mercyhurst University to tie for the team scoring lead. In 52 career games for the Lakers program, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward registered 42 points (13g-29a).

The junior career for the native of Woodbridge, Ontario includes time in the North American Hockey League with the Austin Bruins, where he picked up 158 points (52g-106a) in 141 games. Sheriff was named to the NAHL First All-Star Team in 2019-20 after leading the circuit with 45 assists, and received NAHL Second All-Star Team honors in 2018-19. Sheriff also picked up two assists in 15 combined games in the United States Hockey League with Muskegon and Fargo.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Braydon Barker

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Ross Olsson

Dante Sheriff

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Steven Oleksy

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.