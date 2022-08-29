Calgary Wranglers Sign Three Players to Two-Way AHL/ECHL Contracts

(CALGARY, AB) - The Calgary Wranglers, the Rapid City Rush's AHL affiliate, announced on Monday that they have signed forwards Calder Brooks, Lucas Feuk and Matt Marcinew to one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contracts. Players signed by the Wranglers to two-way contracts can be assigned to the Rush at any point.

Brooks appeared in 43 games with the Rush during the 2021-22 season and recorded 19 goals and 18 assists. He also skated in three games in the AHL for the Henderson Silver Knights. Brooks then played all 11 of Rapid City's postseason games and netted five goals with eight assists.

Feuk, fresh off the Flames development camp in July, played his 2021-22 season in his home country of Sweden with Vasby IK of HockeyEttan, where he scored 11 goals and notched 14 assists in 27 games. The 21-year-old was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Marcinew, a Calgary Native, also played his 2021-22 season in Sweden with Sodertalje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan. He recorded seven goals and eight assists over 31 games played. Marcinew has 184 games of ECHL experience in his career scoring 52 goals and notching 82 assists for 141 points.

