Ghost Pirates Add Experienced Forward Spencer Dorowicz

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Spencer Dorowicz for the 2022-2023 season.

Dorowicz, 29, joins the Ghost Pirates after playing last season overseas with the EIHL's Dundee Stars where he collected 41 points (17g, 24a) in 50 games played. The 5-11, 192-pound forward is no stranger to the ECHL, totaling 79 points (34g, 45a) in 157 career ECHL contests split between the Wichita Thunder, Cincinnati Cyclones and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Dorowicz also participated in the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic while with Wichita.

"Spencer plays a reliable 200-foot game and can provide offense throughout the lineup," said Ghost Pirates Head Coach Rick Bennett.

Prior to his professional career, the Olds, Alberta resident accrued 59 points in four collegiate seasons at Robert Morris University from 2014-2018, winning two AHA regular season championships in 2015 and 2016.

Dorowicz now joins defenseman Tristan Thompson and goaltender Darion Hanson as players who have agreed to terms with the Ghost Pirates for the 2022-2023 season.

