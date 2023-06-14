Walks Help Lead Cardinal to 6-2 Win over Drillers

Springfield, MO - The Cardinals (30-29) offensive patience at the plate gave them nine free bases that helped lead them to their 6-2 victory in Game 2 over the Drillers (37-22). The Cardinals lead the series 2-0.

Decisions:

W: LHP Kenny Hernández (7-2)

L: RHP Ben Casparius (0-1)

Notables:

CF Mike Antico reached base safely in all 5 plate appearances today, going 1-for-1 with 4 walks and stealing 2 more bases to put his season total at 22

2B Nick Dunn gave the Cardinals an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with a 2-run, 400-foot home run, his third HR of the season

LHP Kenny Hernández was hot on the mound today, with a final line of 6.0 IP / 1 H / 0 R / 4 BB / 4 SO

On Deck:

Thursday, June 15, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (1-4, 6.27) vs. TUL RHP River Ryan (1-2, 3.05)

Coca-Cola Jordan Walker Baseball Card Shirt Giveaway (2,000) / Los Cardenales Night with Bengie Molina & Polo Ascencio / Thirsty Thursday

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

