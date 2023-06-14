Cardinals Walk to Victory over Drillers

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Walks were the difference for the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday afternoon. For the second consecutive game, Tulsa pitchers issued nine walks to Springfield Cardinals hitters, with four of them coming around to score. The Drillers offense was held to four hits in the 6-2 loss at Hammons Field.

The loss put the Drillers a half-game back of the Arkansas Travelers in the Texas League North Division, pending the results of Wednesday night's games.

Springfield used the long ball to gain an early advantage in the bottom of the first inning. Mike Antico drew a leadoff walk, and Nick Dunn hit a two-run homer to right field to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. It was Dunn's third home run of the season.

The Drillers were held hitless by Cardinals starter Kenny Hernandez until the fifth inning, when Diego Cartaya led off with a single. The hit did not result in Tulsa's first run as Kody Hoese grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Following the home run in the first, Drillers starting pitcher Ben Casparius did not allow another hit over the next three innings.

Hernandez held the Drillers scoreless for the next five innings before his departure after six innings.

Tulsa scored its first run on just its second hit of the afternoon when Eddys Leonard hit a solo home run to right field in the top of the seventh to make the score 2-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Redbirds scored three runs with two outs to take a 5-1 lead. Two walks put two runners on base before Pedro Pages hit a short fly ball that barely reached the outfield, but it fell untouched as a run scored. After a Drillers pitching change, Chandler Redmond doubled to right field, plating the next two runs.

A walk and a single in the eighth inning put runners at first and third base for Jose Ramos, who plated the Drillers second run with a sacrifice fly.

A leadoff walk in the bottom of the eighth set up Irving Lopez's double that plated Springfield's final run of the game.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Casparius made his first start in his fourth appearance since joining the Drillers on May 25. He allowed two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five, receiving his first loss in 2023 across High-A and Double-A.

*Tulsa has now issued 18 walks in the first two games in Springfield.

*Leadoff batters Austin Gauthier and Antico combined to draw eight walks as Gauthier did not record an official at-bat in four plate appearances.

*Cartaya accounted for half of the Drillers hits, finishing with two hits in four plate appearances.

*John Rooney was the only Tulsa pitcher to hold Springfield scoreless as he pitched 1.2 innings following Casparius.

*Springfield saw another strong pitching performance from its starter on Wednesday afternoon. Hernandez allowed just one hit in six innings and issued four walks while striking out four.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Cardinals will continue their six-game series on Thursday in Springfield. First pitch for game three at Hammons Field is slated for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

TUL- RHP River Ryan (1-2, 2.3.05 ERA)

SPR- RHP Connor Lunn (1-4, 6.27 ERA)

