Cardinals Broadcasters Bengie Molina & Polo Ascencio at Hammons Field this Thursday

June 14, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to welcome St. Louis Cardinals Spanish Language Broadcasters Bengie Molina and Polo Ascencio to Hammons Field on Thursday, June 15, for the first "Copa de la Diversion" night of the season!

Bengie Molina, 2002 World Series Champion and 2x Gold Glove Award winner, older brother of former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and 11-year Major League catcher Jose Molina, and Polo Ascencio are in their 8th season as the Cardinals' Spanish Broadcasters.

The St. Louis Cardinals Spanish Language Broadcasting duo will be helping us celebrate the first "Copa de la Diversion" game of the 2023 season. The Cardinals began adopting their "Copa de la Diversion" identity, "Cardenales de Springfield," in 2021 to honor Hispanic and Latino communities throughout Southwest Missouri.

Molina and Ascencio will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch and signing autographs for fans along the concourse during the game! Additionally, there will be a special pregame performance from the "Grupo Latinoamericano" Dance Group.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.