Owen White Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

June 14, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Owen White made his MLB debut on June 13th with the Texas Rangers in Arlington against the Los Angeles Angels.

In his debut, White struck out two of the first three batters he saw in relief but ended up allowing three runs over his two innings on four hits while walking one. White took the loss in the 7-3 Rangers defeat.

The Mount Ulla, North Carolina native began the season in the RoughRiders starting rotation, going 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA over 11 starts with Frisco. In his most recent start, he threw seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six on his way to winning Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

The No. 2 prospect in the Rangers system by MLB.com, White made four starts with the Riders in 2022 before missing mid-July - September with an injury. Overall, the righty went 15-6 over his MiLB career with a 3.46 ERA over 35 games with 33 starts.

White was originally drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Rangers. He becomes the 10th player in that round to make his MLB debut and the second former RoughRiders player, joining Steele Walker.

White becomes the 193rd former Riders player to make his Major League debut and the fourth member of the Road to the Show presented by Herman Marshall Whiskey in 2023, joining pitchers Mason Englert, Cody Bradford and Grant Anderson. White is the first player in 2023 to be called directly from Frisco to the Rangers.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 14, 2023

Owen White Makes MLB Debut with Rangers - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.