Rozek Delivers Surge Victory

MIDLAND, TX - Aaron Rozek led the Wind Surge to victory with stellar pitching. Rozek delivered six shutout innings, five strikeouts, and allowed one hit that gave the Wind Surge an 8-1 win over the RockHounds.

Brooks Lee had the first scoring play of the game when he hit his league leading 20th double of the season. The hit drove in two runs for a Surge lead they held for the remainder of the game. Lee also had two impressive defensive plays in the infield. First, Lee delivered a long back hand flip to second for a double play. Then, he dove for a hard-hit ground ball and was able to make an incredible throw to first and keep a run from scoring.

The close game turned into a blow out when the Surge came to bat in the top of the ninth. Jake Rucker, Armani Smith and DaShawn Keirsey Jr all had RBIs. Will Holland also crushed a ball 419 feet out of the park for a two-run home run. Lee hit his 21st double of the season in the inning as well.

The Rockhounds only run came in the bottom of the ninth when Lazaro Amrenteros hit a solo home run over the left field wall. The homer broke up the shutout bid and was the second hit allowed in the game by Wichita pitching.

It was an impressive pitching outing for both starting pitchers. Blake Beers took the defeat for Midland gave up two runs on six hits and struck out five Surge batters. Rozek earned his first win of the season and improves to 1-3.

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to 25-33 and have now won three games in a row. The Midland RockHounds fall to 26-33 and have lost nine in a row.

The Surge lead the road series two games to none.

NOTES - Wichita allowed two hits, second fewest of the season. The Wind Surge pitched a one hit shutout on April 6th in Springfield. Brooks Lee added two more doubles and leads the Texas League with 21 doubles for the season. Wichita improved to 9-4 this season and 30-19 all-time in the state of Texas.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wichita Wind Surge play game three of the road series and will face the Midland RockHounds Thursday at 7:00 PM. RH Pierson Ohl for the Surge will face RH Jack Cushing for the RockHounds.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home on Tuesday, June 20th to play Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium. The Surge will be home for a two week homestand which includes the first ever postgame concert on Saturday, June 24th "The Spazmatics".

