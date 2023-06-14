Offense Cooled as Sod Poodles Fall to Missions 5-2

Amarillo, Texas - The Sod Poodles were held to just two runs as the seven-game winning streak was brought to a halt on Wednesday night. Neyfy Castillo and Ryan Bliss teamed up for five of the eight hits allowed by the Missions.

The Missions managed the only hit of the first inning for either team but Amarillo starter Chad Patrick was unfazed, working around the one-out single with a clean inning on the scoreboard. He was back out to work in the second, striking out the side in order.

Amarillo got their first baserunner of the game via a one-out walk in the bottom of the second. After a strikeout, Caleb Roberts and Castillo strung together back-to-back two-out singles to push the first run of the game across the plate as Amarillo took a 1-0 lead.

Patrick issued a free trip to first base to San Antonio's leadoff man in the top of the third but responded with three straight outs, including his fourth strikeout of the night to end the half inning. With both teams going tit for tat, the Sod Poodles drew their own walk in the home half. Jordan Lawlar worked his way aboard with one out in the inning. After stealing second base, Lawlar was left stranded as each of the next two behind him were retired on strikes.

San Antonio's second hit of the game was a one-out single but Patrick responded with his fifth strikeout of the night. After 10.0 IP without registering a run off of the Amarillo right-hander dating back to Patrick's first appearance against the Missions, San Antonio finally broke through. A double and then a home run put the Missions in front 3-1.

An Amarillo leadoff walk in the fourth was taken off the base paths following a fielder's choice. The game moved to the fifth after a pitching change and two strikeouts. Patrick then quickly retired the side in order to send the offense right back to the plate.

Neither side managed a baserunner over each of the next three half innings. Patrick collected another pair of strikeouts to get him up to eight in the game through the top of the sixth. Amarillo was held hitless for the fourth consecutive inning, sending the game to the top of the seventh.

Josh Green took over pitching duties for Amarillo and sent the Missions back in order to their dugout, picking up a strikeout in the process. Amarillo's first hit since the second inning came as Castillo dropped down a bunt to reach first with one out. Roby Enriquez flew out to deep left field but Castillo was unable to tag up to put himself into scoring position. The Missions made their third pitching change of the game, bringing in Kevin Kopps to face Bliss and the top of the Amarillo order.

Castillo was caught stealing to end the bottom of the seventh but would mean that Bliss would head back to the plate to start the eighth. Green struck out two more in his second inning of work as he faced just four in the inning. Bliss and Lawlar each singled for Amarillo to lead off the bottom of the eighth but both were left stranded with Amarillo unable to cut into the two-run deficit.

Left-hander Andrew Saalfrank headed to the mound to try to keep the Missions from extending the lead. Consecutive singles to start the inning is what Saalfrank was met with. He then induced a lineout to center field prior to a double steal to move both Missions into scoring position. The third San Antonio hit brought both runners home on a ball that snuck just inside the first base bag for a double. A strikeout and lazy pop out to Lawlar at shortstop moved the game to the bottom of the ninth with Amarillo chasing four runs.

Three hits in the inning including Castillo's third hit of the game and a Bliss RBI double got Amarillo a little closer, but not enough as the third out of the inning came with the potential tying run at the plate.

Amarillo will look to rebound tomorrow, as game three of the six-game series is slated for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. RHP Deyni Olivero (3-4, 7.75 ERA) toes the rubber for the Calf Fries. The right-hander is coming off wins in each of his last two starts, allowing just six runs on 10 hits over his last 12.0 IP.

NOTES:

NEY NOW, YOU'RE A ROCKSTAR:With another pair of hits tonight, Neyfy Castillo has a hit in each of his last seven games. His 2-for-3 night at the plate included an RBI, giving him a RBI in three-straight games as well. Over his last 15 games since May 11, Castillo is hitting .304 (17-for-56) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, and eight RBI. The stretch includes three consecutive multi-hit games since the series finale in Midland on Sunday.

WE LIKE THIS CHAD:Chad Patrick turned in yet another admirable start for Amarillo. Patrick worked through the third inning without a run against him, giving him 10 straight scoreless innings against the Missions this season dating back to May 27. San Antonio finally broke through, scoring three earned off him as he ultimately suffered the loss on Wednesday. Patrick has given the bullpen some rest in each of his last six starts since May 16, working into at least the sixth inning in each game during the span. His 6.0 IP of three-run ball Wednesday night puts him at a 2.99 ERA over his last eight starts since the beginning of May. The right-hander has picked up 48 strikeouts and allowed 29 hits over his last 42.1 IP.

GREEN FOR FOUR:Josh Green extended his current scoreless appearance streak to four games. After spinning 2.0 IP on Wednesday, the Louisiana native has allowed just three hits over his last 6.0 IP and has six strikeouts to just one walk. He lowered his season ERA to 2.95 in 13 total appearances, with nine of them being scoreless.

BLISS DON'T MISS: Ryan Bliss turned in his 28th multi-hit game of the season after going 2-for-5 with a double and RBI. The best hitter in the Texas League has more hits than anyone in all of Minor League Baseball with 82. His .366 AVG leads all of Double-A as do his 132 total bases. Bliss' .986 OPS is tied for the second-best in Double-A, while his .589 SLG is the third-highest in this level of baseball. His RBI double came in the ninth inning and made it five straight games with a RBI, the most currently in the Texas League.

