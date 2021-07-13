Walks Haunt Ballers in 10-4 Loss to Mudcats

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - A combined eight walks by Kannapolis arms and a struggle-filled night at the plate cost the Cannon Ballers in the series opener, falling to the Carolina Mudcats 10-4 Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Angel Acevedo (L, 1-3) began the night on the mound for the Ballers. The Venezuelan righty struggled with command early, ultimately allowing three walks as well as seven hits and five runs in his four frames of work. RHP Marcus Evey relieved Acevedo in the fifth inning, also unable to locate the strike zone with consistency. Evey had to fight off multiple unlucky ground balls to get through his two innings, allowing four hits and three runs, walking one along the way.

Carolina opened the scoring in the top of the second with an Ernesto Martinez RBI groundout that brought Joey Wiemer across the plate. Freddy Zamora followed four batters later with an RBI single that scored Noah Campbell. An Acevedo wild pitch that allowed Gabe Holt to score expanded the early lead for the Mudcats to 3-0.

Campbell contributed to the lead in the top of the fourth in many ways. The former South Carolina Gamecock first added an RBI triple to center field scoring Ashton McGee, then crossing the plate on a Holt RBI single, growing the Carolina lead to 5-0 before the halfway point of the ballgame.

Kannapolis found a small offensive stride in the bottom of the fifth inning. After D.J. Gladney reached on a double, a wild pitch from Mudcats starter Michele Vassalotti gave Gladney the opportunity to score. Later in the inning, Chase Krogman swung at a fastball and crushed it over the left field wall onto the berm, pulling the Ballers to within striking distance at 5-2.

The Mudcats grew the lead in the top of the sixth with an effective string of offense. McGee singled with a hard line drive to left field, scoring Andre Nnebe, who entered in replacement of the ejected Martinez. Three batters later, Zamora added an RBI single of his own that scored McGee. Zavier Warren followed with the third RBI single of the frame, scoring Holt to pull Carolina ahead 8-2.

Bryan Ramos ensured the Cannon Ballers would not go down without a fight, adding a run back in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI groundout that scored Jose Rodriguez, shrinking the Mudcats lead to 8-3.

Despite the RBI in the sixth, Carolina added insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Kannapolis' LHP Garvin Alston struggled with command, walking Campbell with the bases loaded and giving Alex Hall a free pass to score. Holt then notched his second RBI on a sacrifice fly, bringing home Nnebe for the second time to make it 10-3 Mudcats.

Vassalotti (W, 3-3) started the night for Carolina on the mound. The righty from Venezuela looked sharp in his five frames, allowing three hits and two runs with one walk and five punchouts. RHP Jhoan Cruz (S, 1) relieved in the sixth, finishing the night on the hill for the Mudcats with four innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits, walking one and striking out four.

The Ballers continued to fight late in the ballgame, getting a run back and making it a 10-4 ballgame in the bottom of the eighth on a Gladney RBI single, scoring Samil Polanco to chip into the Carolina lead.

Kannapolis will look to rebound from the series opening loss on Wednesday afternoon in the second of six games this week with the Mudcats. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. for the Camp Day matinee ballgame. RHP Matt Thompson (0-4, 8.10 ERA) will make his highly anticipated return to the mound, with LHP Jason Munsch (0-1, 7.71 ERA) getting the start for Carolina.

