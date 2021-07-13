Parker and Cluff Depart Fredericksburg, Witt and Willingham Return, Paulino Signed

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday that left-handed pitcher Mitchell Parker has been transferred to Advanced-A Wilmington and infielder Jackson Cluff has completed his rehab assignment from Double-A Harrisburg. Taking their place on the Fredericksburg roster are infielder Paul Witt and right-handed pitcher Amos Willingham, returning from Advanced-A Wilmington, and catcher Juan Paulino, who has been signed to a minor league contract.

Parker, 21, departs the FredNats leading the Low-A East in strikeouts (85) and innings pitched (57.1). The fifth round selection in the 2020 Draft went 3-7 with a 4.08 earned run average in 12 appearances, 10 starts, and was twice named the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week.

Cluff, 24, joined the FredNats on a rehab assignment last Tuesday as he recovered from a thumb injury. He batted .278 (5-for-18) in five games with a double, two walks and a stolen base.

Witt, 23, begins his third stint with the FredNats after being transferred to the Blue Rocks on July 2. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, the infielder is batting .040 (1-for-25) in 11 games for the FredNats this season. Witt will wear uniform number 8.

Willingham, 22, was sent to the Blue Rocks on June 14 after going 2-0 with a 1.50 earned run average in 18.0 relief innings for the FredNats. He went 1-0 with a 14.54 earned run average in 13.0 innings for Wilmington. He will wear number 39.

Paulino, 23, is a career .216 hitter across three minor league seasons. The catcher from Western Oklahoma State College began the 2021 season playing for Low-A Fayetteville in the Astros organization, batting .213 in 18 games before being released on June 8. He will wear uniform number 19.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 29 players, plus one player on a minor league rehab assignment.

The Fredericksburg Nationals begin a 12-game road trip on Tuesday as they travel to Lynchburg to take on the Hillcats. First pitch from Bank of the James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Lynchburg's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

