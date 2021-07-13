Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Delmarva

The Down East Wood Ducks return home for a six-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds, starting tonight at 7:00 p.m. RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 4.40) gets the ball for Down East and Delmarva will counter with RHP Griffin McLarty (1-4, 3.40)

DOWN EAST LOSES SLUGFEST TO FAYETTEVILLE IN FINALE: After jumping out to an early four-run lead, the Down East Wood Ducks allowed 12 unanswered runs and ultimately fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 14-8. This marks the ninth time that the Wood Ducks' pitching staff has surrendered a lead and lost.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 22-13 (.629) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have not lost a road series and are 4-1-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 27-15 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are third in all of MiLB with 127 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (30), Luisangel Acuña (19), and Dustin Harris (15) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base .

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 274 - 261 and 81 - 67 in the first two innings. Down East is 18-8 when they score first on the road, and 28-11 overall when they score first.

ICE COLD: After a strong finish to the month of June for the Woodies, they've started off the month of July rather cold. Through 10 games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 3-7 with a 7.09 ERA. In 80.0 innings, they have allowed 80 runs, and they are being outscored 80-51.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 22-13 road record. When they suit up in their camo jerseys on the road, the Wood Ducks have an 12-8 record. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.688) as the Woodies have a 7-4 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home.

PACKING THE POWER: Dustin Harris has been flashing the power as of late He had two homeruns entering last series against Fayetteville and homered in three separate games, bringing his season total to five.

