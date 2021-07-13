Cannon Baller Chronicle: Week Ten

July 13, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have completed week ten of the 2021 season, splitting a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals in Virginia. The two sides fought through high-scoring ballgames, as well as a few days of inclement weather to complete the week of action. Here are some notable performances from the road trip to Fredericksburg:

(All stats are reflective of games from 7/06 to 7/11)

RHP Kevin Folman:

1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Folman was released by the White Sox on May 21, 2020, before pitching for an independent team in the lost MiLB season. 374 days after he was released, the Minnesota native was re-signed to a deal and assigned back to Kannapolis. Folman's return has been impressive, with the trip in Fredericksburg being his best week of action on the season. The righty worked two shutout outings, allowing just four hits along the way.

RHP Marcus Evey:

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Evey's season has been rocky out of the bullpen, but the righty from Tennessee Tech fooled the Fredericksburg bats on Wednesday. Evey tallied a save and struck out both batters he faced, lowering his ERA in every appearance since June 26.

SS Jose Rodriguez:

10-27, .370, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 SB

Stop us if you have heard this one before: Jose Rodriguez is good at baseball. Popeye turned in yet another incredible week at the plate for the Ballers, batting a scorching .380 and adding three extra-base hits with four stolen bases. Rodriguez will look to continue his success against the Mudcats, a team that has allowed four of his eight home runs.

3B D.J. Gladney:

3-10, .300, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Gladney made the most of his three game appearances in Fredericksburg, batting .300 with a .700 slugging percentage in 10 at-bats. The Illinois native crushed a home run and notched three RBIs at FredNats Ballpark and will strive to keep his hot-hitting ways going.

LOOKING AHEAD:

*07/13-07/18 *

Carolina Mudcats (1st Low-A East Central Division, 34-25)

The Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, are coming off a series victory at home against the Lynchburg Hillcats. Carolina, who won four of the six last week in Zebulon, is the best team at home in all of the Low-A East with a record of 21-9.

Carolina has four active top 30 prospects in the Brewers organization on their roster in SS Freddy Zamora (No.8), SS Zavier Warren (No.11), OF Micah Bello (No.28), and RHP Abner Uribe (No. 30). LHP Antoine Kelly, who is listed on the Mudcats roster, is also ranked in the top 30 at No.6, but Kelly is not with the team due to injury.

After Zamora had a solid month of June, the 2020 second-round selection has not been able to translate the success to July, batting just .172 with five strikeouts, despite drawing seven walks. Warren returned from an injury in June and has been highly effective at the plate, batting .313 in June and .310 so far in July, while also leading the team in home runs with 10. Bello appeared in six games in early May but is currently on the injured list. Uribe, the hard-throwing righty who can reach 103 miles per hour on a radar gun, has accumulated 50 strikeouts in 31. Opponents are batting just .196 against the No.30 prospect in the Brewers system.

Felix Valerio, the defending Low-A East Player of The Month, is undisputedly the leader on offense for the Mudcats. Acquired in a trade with the Mets that sent Keon Broxton to the New York Mets, Valerio leads all Milwaukee Brewers prospects who have appeared in more than 50 games in batting average with a .310 batting line. The 5-foot-7 infielder also leads Carolina in doubles with 15 and RBIs with 37.

On the mound, RHP Nick Belzer tossed a complete game against Lynchburg in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. In two starts against the Ballers, Belzer has gone 11.1 innings, allowing 10 hits, five runs, and three home runs. LHP Brandon Knarr is tied for the team lead in wins with Belzer at five. The southpaw from the University of Tampa is 1-1 in his two appearances against Kannapolis.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers host the Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, July 13-18 at Atrium Health Ballpark before heading back out on the road to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Low-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, July 20-25.

Tickets can be purchased for any upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark. Fans can also keep up with the action on the team's social media outlets, with live in-game updates being provided on Twitter at @kcannonballers.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.