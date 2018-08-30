Walk-Off Win Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Hawks Down Hillsboro 4-3

August 30, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





The Boise Hawks (33-38, 12-21) defeated the Hillsboro Hops (47-24, 23-10) by a final score of 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Hawks got a walk-off double from Trey Jacobs in the 10th inning, to keep them just three games back of the Eugene Emeralds for the 2nd playoff spot.

Hillsboro scored in the first inning. After Jake McCarthy was hit-by-a-pitch to start the game, later in the frame, with McCarthy on 3rd-base, L.T. Tolbert hit a groundball to the first-baseman Daniel Jipping and his throw home was not in time as McCarthy slid in safely to give the Hops a 1-0 lead.

In the 4th inning, Hillsboro added more. Back-to-back home runs from Andy Yerzy and Francis Martinez gave Hillsboro a 3-0 lead. Hawks starter Justin Valdespina ends up going five innings on the hill for the Hawks, allowing three runs and striking-out two. Valdespina has gone five innings in each of his last four starts.

In the bottom of the 4th, after Terrin Vavra reached base on an error, it was Luke Morgan to get the first hit of the game for the Hawks with a home run to right field, his 4th of the year and first since July 21st. Boise trailed at just 3-2.

In the 7th, the Hawks tied it up as Daniel Jipping led it off with a triple. After Willie Maciver was hit-by-a-pitch to put runners on the corners, it was a fielders choice to score Jipping from 3rd-base off the bat of Trey Jacobs and it tied the game at three.

With the game still knotted up at three we went to extra-innings. Jefry Valdez worked scoreless 9th and 10th innings on the mound for the Hawks, with five strikeouts.

With Willie MacIver starting on second-base because of the new extra-inning rules in Minor League Baseball, it was Trey Jacobs, leading off the 10th with a walk-off double to give Boise a 4-3 victory. It was the Hawks 3rd walk-off win of the year.

Boise will return tomorrow to take on the Hillsboro Hops at 7:15 p.m. MT. It will be Thirsty Thursday. You can get tickets at BoiseHawks.com or call 208-322-5000.

