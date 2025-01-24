Tacotopia Festival Is Coming to Boise

Step back into the vibrant era of the '90s and 2000s hip-hop as Boise gears up for Tacotopia Festival on Saturday, July 12th, 2025! This throwback hip-hop festival has enjoyed success in San Antonio, Dallas Fort Worth, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Winnipeg, and now, it's Idaho's turn to witness the inaugural event at Memorial Stadium, home of the Boise Hawks!

This exhilarating event will showcase live performances from world renowned hip-hop artists such as Lil Jon, Ginuwine, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, Twista, Mike Jones & DJ Ashton Martin

Attendees must be 21+ to enter and can enjoy:

Live performances from Hip-Hop Legends

The Area's Best Taco Chefs

Multiple Bars & Beverage options

Lucha Libre Wrestling

Exotic Car Showcase

Chihuahua Beaty Pageant

Salsa & Queso Competition

Art Installations, Photo Ops, and MORE!

Date: Saturday, July 12th, 2025

Location: Memorial Stadium

5600 N Glenwood St, Garden City, ID 83714

Tickets on sale at TacotopiaBoise.com now with a range of options from GA entry to VIP access and premium group packages.

The festival's sister brand, Tacos and Tequila Festival is in its 5th year in Kansas City, 4th year in Dallas Forth Worth, 3rd year in Milwaukee, and its 2nd year in Winnipeg, San Antonio, and Sioux Falls! Social House Entertainment continues to expand its festival reach with innovative and ground-breaking festivals across North America, and now including Boise, Idaho!

