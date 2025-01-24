Oakland Re-Signs RHP Conner Richardson

January 24, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers re-sign right-handed pitcher Conner Richardson to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Richardson was arguably the most consistent bullpen pitcher for the Ballers in their first season. He was acquired by Oakland in a preseason trade with the Lake Erie Crushers and was a perfect 6-0 in 32 appearances spanning from Opening Night to game 96.

"Chewy", as he is affectionately known by his teammates and fans, was named to the Pioneer League All-Star 1st Team at midseason, and finished the year with a 4.10 ERA, 53 K, and only 23 BB in 41.2 innings.

"We turned to Chewy a lot last year in some really tight spots and he'd come through for us. If the situation called for a double play or maybe a strikeout, he was a guy we had a lot of confidence in to get what we needed and get out of a jam. I think that's evident when you look at his stats - when you go 6-0 out of the bullpen then you are pitching in a lot of close games and giving your team a chance to win." - Aaron Miles, Ballers Manager

The North Dakota native will begin his third professional season in 2025. He previously pitched with three pro teams in 2023 (Fargo-Moorhead, Ottawa, and Lake Erie) before arriving in Oakland last season. His college career spanned five years as a member of the Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles.

