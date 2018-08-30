Fate in C's hands after 10-3 win over Everett

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Everett scored three runs in the top of the 3rd inning to take an early lead on Vancouver to open a three-game series out at Scotiabank Field but the Canadians came storming back with ten unanswered runs to move two games clear of Spokane in the North Division with just five games remaining.

Vancouver got a 2-for-5 night from RF Griffin Conine who's 7th home run of the season in the bottom of the 6th inning evened the game at 3-3. Conine also hit a RBI single in the bottom of the 8th to help put Wednesday's series opener on ice. DH Yorman Rodriguez was 3-for-5 with three RBI and a two-run double to bump his season average to .272 as the Canadians pounded out ten hits on route to their 20th win of the second half.

LHP Nick Allgeyer got the start for Vancouver going two innings of one-hit baseball before handing the ball to RHP Juan Nunez who allowed all three of Everett's runs as he allowed four hits and walked two more. Vancouver's bullpen was fantastic once again as the quartet of RHP Troy Miller (2IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 1SO), RHP Will McAffer (1.2IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1SO), RHP Orlando Pascual (1.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 2SO) and RHP Cobi Johnson (1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 2SO) combined to limited the Aquasox to just one hit over the game's final six innings.

With the victory, Vancouver (20-13) moves two games clear of Spokane (18-15) who fell 5-3 out at Gesa Stadium (Tri-City) with just five regular season games remaining.

Vancouver will send RHP Jose Espada (3-6, 4.47) to the mound in hopes of securing this three-game series on Thursday, August 30th at 7:05pm. The game has been announced as sold-out but can be heard in its entirety online at www.canadiansbaseball.com and on TSN1040 Sports Radio.

Tickets to the 2018 potential Post-Season (September 6-9), presented by Scotiabank, can be purchased by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

