Curry's Blast Boosts Dust Devils

August 30, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





A crucial home run led the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-16, 34-36) to the 5-3 win over the Spokane Indians (18-15, 34-37) on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. Michael Curry hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning that proved to be the difference in the game.

The long ball helped the Dust Devils jump out to an early lead in the first inning. Blake Hunt had a solo bomb to score the first of two runs that Tri-City produced in the bottom of the first inning. Spokane battled back to take the lead in the top of the fifth inning. The Indians brought in three runs off of Sam Keating to take the one-run edge. Spokane kept the slight advantage until Curry's game changing home run in the seventh inning. Reliever Efrain Contreras earned the win in his debut with the Dust Devils after tossing three scoreless innings to end the game.

Tri-City will send right-hander Angel Acevedo to the mound in the middle game of the three-game series Thursday night. The Indians will counter with left-hander John King. It will be Special Jersey Auction Night presented by SERVPRO of Tri-Cities West. Great seats are available by calling the Dust Devils' front office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

Transactions for 8-29-2018:

- Nick Kuzia transferred from Tri-City to Fort Wayne.

- Efrain Contreras transferred from AZL Padres to Tri-City.

- Nick Gatewood transferred from AZL Padres to Tri-City

- Jeferson Garcia transferred from AZL Padres to Tri-City.

- Alison Quintero transferred from AZL Padres2 to Tri-City

- Agustin Ruiz transferred from AZL Padres to Tri-City.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.