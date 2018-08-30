Emeralds Take Back Hold of Final Playoff Spot

EUGENE, OR - Using the off day on Tuesday to regroup, the Eugene Emeralds bounced back in a big way Wednesday in Salem-Keizer, beating the Volcanoes 6-5.

The win puts the Ems 1 game ahead of Salem-Keizer for the final playoff spot in the South Division with 5 games remaining to play, including 2 more in the series with the Volcanoes. With another win in the series, the Ems would take hold of the first tiebreaker in the event both teams finish the season with the same second-half record. A sweep of the Volcanoes would clinch a postseason berth outright.

The Emeralds' 3-game series against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes continues Thursday, August 30th, at Volcanoes Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm and can be heard on 95.3 The Score, with play-by-play from Pat Zajac.

