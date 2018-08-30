Frogs Lose Walkfest to C's
August 30, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
VANCOUVER, Canada - Griffin Conine batted 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI to lead the Vancouver Canadians to a 10-3 win over the AquaSox before a sellout crowd of 6,413 at Nat Bailey Stadium. Conine hit his team-leading seventh home run of the year - his third against the AquaSox.
The AquaSox committed a season-high four errors, which led to five unearned runs for the Canadians. Vancouver pitchers issued 10 walks, including walking the bases loaded in the fifth and eighth innings. The AquaSox were not able to score either time. The Frogs left 10 runners stranded and were 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Everett scored all three of their runs in the third inning. Josh Stowers doubled home Ryan Garcia. Stowers and Charlie McConnell came home on an RBI single by Cal Raleigh.
AquaSox spot starter Ivan Fortunato pitched well. He went five innings and allowed three hits, one unearned run and struck out three.
