C's RHP Josh Winckowski Named NWL Pitcher of the Year, Lopez Makes All-Star Team

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club in cooperation with the Northwest League of Professional Baseball are pleased to announce that RHP Josh Winckowski has been named NWL Pitcher of the Year. Winckowski was named the circuit's top arm while teammate Otto Lopez was named to the NWL All-Star Team released on Thursday.

Winckowski, 20, has made all 12 of his starts this season for the Vancouver Canadians going 4-4 with a Northwest League leading 2.43 ERA over 63 innings. The 15th Round selection of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016 has 63 strikeouts and just 15 walks in his third professional season, and first in the Northwest League. Note: His 63 strikeouts rank 3rd in the NWL behind Spokane's RHP Seth Nordlin (79) and Canadians teammate RHP Jose Espada (67).

The native of Fort Myers, Florida was extremely tough on opposing hitters down the stretch as in his final five appearances prior to the announcement, Winckowski went 2-0 with a 0.58 ERA in 30.1 innings allowing just two earned runs over that span to secure one of the league's most coveted accolades. Winckowski was twice named NWL Pitcher of the Week (August 5, August 19).

W L ERA G GS IP H R ER BB SO Avg

4 4 2.43 12 12 63.0 62 23 17 15 63 .253

Winckowski is joined on the Northwest League All-Star Team by Canadians infielder Otto Lopez who at just 19-years of age is hitting .309 (50-for-162) with four triples, three home runs and 21 RBI for Vancouver in 46 games this season.

Lopez leads the Canadians in Batting Average (.309), On-Base Pct. (.388), On-Base plus slugging 'OPS' (.835), Runs (29) and Triples (4). The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic also has 15 multi-hit games this season and is one of the best hitter's in franchise history leading off an inning (.314), with runner's on-base (.329) and with runners in scoring position (.364).

2018 Northwest League All-Star Team:

Most Valuable Player: Curtis Terry Spokane Indians (Texas)

Pitcher of the Year: Josh Winckowski Vancouver Canadians (Toronto)

Manager of the Year: Shawn Roof Hillsboro Hops (Arizona)

Catcher: Joey Bart Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (San Fran.)

First Base: Curtis Terry Spokane Indians (Texas)

Second Base: Kyle McPherson Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (San Fran.)

Third Base: Bobby Honeyman Everett Aquasox (Seattle)

Shortstop: Diosbel Arias Spokane Indians (Texas)

Outfielders: Otto Lopez Vancouver Canadians (Toronto)

Luke Morgan Boise Hawks (Colorado)

Diego Rincones Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (San Fran.)

Designated Hitter: Andy Yerzy Hillsboro Hops (Arizona)

Pitchers: Josh Winckowski Vancouver Canadians (Toronto)

Josh Green Hillsboro Hops (Arizona)

Brailyn Marquez Eugene Emeralds (Chicago - NL)

Jordan Guerrero Tri-City Dust Devils (San Diego)

Matt Tabor Hillsboro Hops (Arizona)

Statement from Northwest League President Mike Ellis:

"With so many outstanding performances this season, it is difficult to pick the best of the best. Those who were named to the 2018 Year-End All-Star Team should take pride in such a prestigious honour."

