Walk-Off Win Ends Losing Streak, 2-1

Modesto, CA - Kennie Taylor and Dariel Gomez delivered a pair ninth-inning RBI singles to complete the Modesto Nuts 2-1 come-from-behind win against the San Jose Giants on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Robert Perez started the ninth inning by beating out an infield single against Giants (27-13) closer Clay Helvey (L, 2-2). After Perez advanced to second on a wild pitch, Helvey got the next two hitters on a fly out and a strikeout. Kennie Taylor, in his second game with the Nuts (22-18), grounded a game-tying RBI single into center field. Dariel Gomez came up next as a pinch hitter and lined a walk-off RBI single into left to help the Nuts end their five-game losing streak.

Taylor Dollard started for the Nuts and worked a career-high seven innings. The only run he allowed came in the second inning when Jairo Pomares lifted a solo home run. Dollard worked around six hits and three walks. He recorded eight strikeouts after striking out the side in the sixth inning.

Out of the Nuts' bullpen, Luis Curvelo tossed a scoreless eighth with a strikeout. Travis Kuhn (W, 2-0) followed that up by striking out the side in the ninth.

Kyle Harrison was good in his start for the Giants. The lefty worked six innings and struck out eight while allowing just two hits.

Game five of the six-game series between the Modesto Nuts and San Jose Giants is at 6:05 pm on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

