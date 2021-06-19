Lewis Goes Deep Twice in Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Brandon Lewis homered twice and Imanol Vargas went deep for the first time this year, helping to support Carlos Duran's five innings of shutout baseball, as the Quakes downed the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 8-3 on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

The largest crowd of the year enjoyed three homers and a Quakes' win before the very first Fireworks Show of the year, as Rancho won for the second time in as many games.

Lewis put Rancho on the board with a two-run homer to left in the first, then struck for a three-run bomb in the third, chasing Visalia starter Liam Norris (0-4) and putting Rancho up 5-0.

Lewis now leads the club with eight homers on the year.

Vargas ripped his first round-tripper of the year in the fifth, giving Rancho a commanding 8-0 lead.

On the hill, Carlos Duran (1-0) earned his first win and enjoyed one of his best outings of the year, going a season-high five frames, while allowing just three hits.

Adolfo Ramirez gave up three runs over three innings, but earned his second save of the year in the process.

The Quakes (22-18) will be home on Sunday for the final game of the home stand, hosting the Rawhide at 2pm. Gavin Stone (0-0) takes on Rigoberto Borbolla (0-1) in the finale.

Kids and dads will Run the Bases after the game, thanks to Smile Generation, as we celebrate Father's Day at LoanMart Field. Game time is 2pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

