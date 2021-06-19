Four Errors Send Nuts to 13-4 Loss

Modesto, CA - Four errors led to seven unearned runs for the San Jose Giants in the Modesto Nuts 13-4 loss on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

Dariel Gomez gave the Nuts (22-19) a lead in the first inning with a two-run single. Sam Carlson (L, 1-1) got off to a nice start working around just three singles with no walks in the first four innings. In the fifth, Alex Canario and Abdiel Layer singled before Harrison Freed blasted a three-run homer to put the Giants (27-13) in front.

Carlson worked into the sixth inning but allowed two more unearned runs after a fielding error at third by Cesar Izturis Jr. Carlson also made an errant pickoff throw that allowed a second run in the inning to score. Carlson worked six frames allowing three earned runs, five total, while striking out seven and not walking a batter.

In the seventh, the Giants opened the game up with five more runs while stringing together three RBI singles and another error. A fourth defensive miscue in the eighth inning led to a sac fly and a two-out solo home run by Jairo Pomares.

Justin Crump (W, 4-2) worked 2.1 innings out of the Giants bullpen and allowed just two unearned runs.

Trent Tingelstad went 2-for-4 in the game for the Nuts.

Game six of the six-game series between the Modesto Nuts and San Jose Giants is at 2:05 pm on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field.

