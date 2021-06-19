Giants Bounce Back with Blowout Win over Nuts

The San Jose Giants bounced back from yesterday's heartbreaking walk-off defeat with a convincing 13-4 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Saturday night at John Thurman Field. Every player in the San Jose lineup had at least one hit as the Giants (28-13) won for the seventh time in their last eight games overall.

Modesto led early on Saturday as the Nuts scored twice in the bottom of the first inning off San Jose starter Prelander Berroa and maintained their 2-0 lead into the fifth. The Giants then would erupt offensively scoring 13 runs over the next four innings to cruise to the win.

Consecutive singles from Alex Canario and Abdiel Layer started the top of the fifth for San Jose before Harrison Freed stepped to the plate and launched a go-ahead three-run home run to center. The homer was Freed's third of the season and the Giants' league-leading 51st this year as San Jose jumped in front by a 3-2 margin.

The Giants then took advantage of two Modesto errors in the top of the sixth to plate two more runs. Ricardo Genoves led off the frame with a double before the next two hitters were retired. Canario then reached on an error committed by Nuts third baseman Cesar Izturis Jr. allowing Genoves to score the first run of the frame. Canario followed with back-to-back stolen bases and then scored himself on an error to extend the lead to 5-2.

San Jose though gave the two runs right back in the bottom of the sixth with their own error as Modesto pulled to within 5-4. A walk and a pair of singles loaded the bases with one out before Ty Duvall hit a comebacker to Giants reliever Wilkelma Castillo. Castillo threw home to get the force out at the plate, but the catcher Genoves threw wildly to first in an attempt to complete an inning-ending double play. The miscue allowed two runs to score as the Giants lead was trimmed to 5-4. Castillo though came back to set down the next hitter, Izturis Jr., on a groundout to end the inning and strand the potential tying run at third.

San Jose then took control of the contest with a five-run top of the seventh. Freed led off with a single - his third hit of the game. Two batters later, Luis Toribio delivered an RBI double to plate the first run of the inning. After Brett Auerbach was hit by a pitch, back-to-back RBI singles from Genoves and Luciano pushed the lead 8-4. With two down, Canario reached on an error that scored another run. Then with the bases loaded, Freed was hit by a pitch to force home a run for a 10-4 cushion.

The Giants completed the scoring for the night with a three-run top of the eighth. Toribio reached on an error to start the inning before an Auerbach double put runners on second and third with none out. Toribio eventually scored on a wild pitch with Auerbach coming home on a Luciano sacrifice fly. Then with two outs and the bases empty, Jairo Pomares belted a solo home run to right to stretch the San Jose lead to 13-4.

GIANTS NOTES

Road Trip Update

The Giants improved their record to an impressive 9-2 on the current road trip. San Jose has won four out of the first five games of the series against Modesto. It marks the Giants' sixth consecutive series win.

Hitting Leaders

Harrison Freed led the way for the Giants offensively on Saturday with a 3-for-4, 4 RBI performance at the plate. Freed singled twice in addition to his key go-ahead home run. Ricardo Genoves (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) and Marco Luciano (2-for-4, 2 RBI) also finished with multi-hit games. The 13 runs scored by San Jose was one off their season-high.

On The Mound

Prelander Berroa pitched the first three innings for the Giants and allowed two runs (one earned) on just one hit. He walked three and struck out six during his 58-pitch outing. Berroa retired the final five batters of his start, four of which came via the strikeout. Justin Crump, who relieved Berroa to start the bottom of the fourth, was credited with the win after pitching 2 1/3 innings with two unearned runs allowed. Crump struck out four. Wilkelma Castillo (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 SO) and Juan Sanchez (2 IP, 1 BB, 3 SO) combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to finish the game.

On Deck

The Giants conclude their 12-game road trip on Sunday afternoon with a 2:05 PM first pitch against the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field. Carson Ragsdale is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

