Power Display Leads Ports to Romp in Fresno
June 19, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release
FRESNO, Ca. - The Ports pounded out a season-high 16 hits, including three home runs, and tied a season high with in runs in a 14-4 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday night at Chukchansi Park.
The Ports (15-25) took an early lead on back-to-back hits in the top of the first inning. With one out, Kevin Richards lined a double to left-center field off of Grizzlies' starter Keegan James, and Tyler Soderstrom followed with a line drive single to center to score Richards and give the Ports a 1-0 lead.
After the Grizzlies (26-14) tied the game at one with an unearned run in the third, the Ports blew it open in the top of the fourth with a seven run inning against the Fresno bullpen. Lawrence Butler got the frame started with a leadoff single to right-center and came in to score after two walks and a hit by pitch to give the Ports a 2-1 lead. After Brayan Buelvas was hit by a pitch to make it 3-1, Richards lined a single up the middle to score one run and Gavin Jones alertly scored on an error in center field to give the Ports a four run lead. Soderstrom then followed with the big blow of the day, a three run home run to right-center field to give the Ports a cushion and an 8-1 lead.
The Ports would add two more in the fifth on RBI singles by Jones and Richards, one in the seventh on a solo home run by TJ Schofield-Sam, two more in the eighth, and one more in the top of the ninth on Soderstrom's second home run of the game.
Jake Walkinshaw (2-2) got the win for Stockton, allowing three runs (two earned) while scattering seven hits in six innings. Fresno reliever Blair Calvo took the loss, allowing five runs in 1/3 of an inning.
With the series even at two games a piece, the Ports will look to make it two wins in a row on Saturday at 6:50 pm in game five of their six game series with the Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.
