Power Display Leads Ports to Romp in Fresno

June 19, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Ca. - The Ports pounded out a season-high 16 hits, including three home runs, and tied a season high with in runs in a 14-4 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Ports (15-25) took an early lead on back-to-back hits in the top of the first inning. With one out, Kevin Richards lined a double to left-center field off of Grizzlies' starter Keegan James, and Tyler Soderstrom followed with a line drive single to center to score Richards and give the Ports a 1-0 lead.

After the Grizzlies (26-14) tied the game at one with an unearned run in the third, the Ports blew it open in the top of the fourth with a seven run inning against the Fresno bullpen. Lawrence Butler got the frame started with a leadoff single to right-center and came in to score after two walks and a hit by pitch to give the Ports a 2-1 lead. After Brayan Buelvas was hit by a pitch to make it 3-1, Richards lined a single up the middle to score one run and Gavin Jones alertly scored on an error in center field to give the Ports a four run lead. Soderstrom then followed with the big blow of the day, a three run home run to right-center field to give the Ports a cushion and an 8-1 lead.

The Ports would add two more in the fifth on RBI singles by Jones and Richards, one in the seventh on a solo home run by TJ Schofield-Sam, two more in the eighth, and one more in the top of the ninth on Soderstrom's second home run of the game.

Jake Walkinshaw (2-2) got the win for Stockton, allowing three runs (two earned) while scattering seven hits in six innings. Fresno reliever Blair Calvo took the loss, allowing five runs in 1/3 of an inning.

With the series even at two games a piece, the Ports will look to make it two wins in a row on Saturday at 6:50 pm in game five of their six game series with the Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.