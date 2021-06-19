Carreras and Lavigne Blast Homers in Fresno Setback to Stockton

June 19, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (26-14) fell to the Stockton Ports (15-25) 14-4 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno lost their first Friday home game and dropped to 9-1 when tallying 10 or more hits at home.

Julio Carreras and Grant Lavigne each tattooed solo shots for the Grizzlies. Carreras bashed his first homer of the season in the fifth while Lavigne rocketed his second clout of the year in the ninth. Both players finished the evening with two hits. Eddy Diaz and Drew Romo also enjoyed multi-hit contests for Fresno. Starter Keegan James took a no-decision after three superb innings of work. He allowed one earned run on two hits while punching out five. Blair Calvo (0-1) suffered the defeat after only one-third of a frame.

The Ports lineup logged 14 runs on 16 hits with five batters relishing multi-hit affairs. Tyler Soderstrom went deep twice, a three-run wallop in the fourth and solo bomb in the ninth. He drove in five runs while scoring two times. T.J. Schofield-Sam also raked a dinger in the seventh. He reached base every at-bat and supplied three runs for Stockton. Gavin Jones (2-for-3), Kevin Richards (3-for-6) and Robert Puason (2-for-3) combined for five RBI, three runs and walks. Righty Jake Walkinshaw (2-2) picked up the victory after six innings of two-run ball.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (2-4, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- 3B Julio Carreras (2-5, HR, RBI, R)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (2-4, 2B, RBI)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Tyler Soderstrom (3-6, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R)

- 3B T.J. Schofield-Sam (3-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB)

- DH Kevin Richards (3-6, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- 2B Gavin Jones (2-3, 3 RBI, R, BB, HBP)

On Deck:

Saturday, June 19 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton RHP Grant Judkins (0-2, 4.07) vs. Fresno LHP Breiling Eusebio (4-0, 1.87), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grant Lavigne extended his hit streak to 10 games after his two-hit performance. It is the second longest streak by a Grizzly this year (Eddy Diaz, 11).

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.