Walk It Out; Toursits Patient and Aggressive in Win

May 24, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





ASHEVILLE - Patience and timely aggression was a recipe for success on Friday night. The Asheville Tourists worked a season-high 12 walks, recorded ten hits, and scored 11 runs in an 11-6 series clinching victory over the Charleston RiverDogs. The win moves Asheville to just 5.5 games back of first place in the Southern division.

After falling behind 2-0 early, Asheville rallied for a run in the second and plated three more in the third. All three runs in the third frame came on a Grant Lavigne bases-clearing double down the right field line. Charleston managed to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the fourth inning after a pair of Tourists were given an early exit from the game; starting pitcher Shelby Lackey and manager Robby Cancel.

As unfortunate as it was to lose two key pieces to Asheville's arsenal, the ejections seemed to light a spark. Danny Edgeworth clubbed a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth and a solo Home Run in the sixth.

Terrin Vavra's sacrifice fly and Luke Morgan's two-run double were backbreakers for the RiverDogs. Willie MacIver also scored on a wild pitch. The Tourists had runners aboard all night and plated at least one run in six of their eight innings at the plate.

PJ Poulin earned the win with three scoreless frames out of the bullpen while Riley Pint and Boby Johnson tossed the final three frames to secure the win. Every player in Asheville's lineup reached base at least once. Edgeworth, MacIver, Vavra, and Morgan all finished with multi-hit performances.

Next up is a return trip to Rome, Georgia to open up a four-game series against the Rome Braves. The Tourists have revenge on their minds as the Braves recently swept the Tourists in Rome last week. Asheville is 5-3 since dropping three straight to the Braves.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.