Braves Overcome GreenJackets in Narrow 3-1 Win

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - Strong starting pitching and the offensive prowess of leadoff man Justin Dean combined to send Rome to a 3-1 victory Thursday, setting the stage for a possible series win for the Braves against rival Augusta.

Dean continued his recent tear and finished the night with three hits, two for extra bases, and helped fuel the rallies that allowed the Braves to take, and then build the lead. Dean flirted with hitting for the cycle for the second time in a week and was the catalyst for Rome on Thursday one night after he reached base five times in five plate appearances.

Augusta scored their only run of the game in the 1st inning against Rome starter RHP Alan Rangel. Trailing 1-0 the Braves tied the game in the 2nd on a single from Henry Quintero, his first RBI with Rome.

Knotted up 1-1 in the 5th, Dean opened the inning with a double. He scored when Trey Harris shot a groundball through the right side, giving Rome their first lead of the night. The Braves added their final run in the 6th inning when Dean drove a triple off the wall in right to score Derian Cruz.

It wasn't a huge night for the Rome offense but it was enough. Rangel and relievers RHP's Luis Mora and William Woods held Augusta to one run on six hits. Rangel got his fourth win of the season, going 6 strong innings. He allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven and walking three. Mora fired two shutout frames and Woods enjoyed a 1-2-3 9th inning to earn his first save of the season.

Dean went 3-5 with a double, triple, RBI and a run scored. Logan Brown was 2-4 with a walk and Greg Cullen was 2-4 with a double and a walk. Quintero finished the game 3-4 with an RBI. Cruz was 1-2 with a single, walk, a run scored and was hit by a pitch.

Rome and Augusta conclude their four game series on Friday evening at SRP Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Rome will start LHP Gabriel Noguera (1-1, 5.63). Augusta has not announced their starting pitcher for the game.

Rome Braves (23-24): 3 R 12 H 2 E

Augusta GreenJackets (23-23): 1 R 6 H 0 E

W: Alan Rangel (4-2)

L: Preston White (1-2)

S: William Woods (1)

Time: 2:49

Attendance: 4,898

