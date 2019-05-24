Power Swept on the Heels of Back-And-Forth 7-5 Loss

May 24, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Onil Pena launched a roundtripper in the first inning, but West Virginia could not rally back to avoid a series sweep, suffering a 7-5 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers Friday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Greensboro (33-14) was held scoreless in the first inning as Clay Chandler retired the side in order. The Power then struck first in the home half of the inning when Pena unloaded a two-strike pitch over the left-field wall to hand West Virginia a 1-0 lead.

The Power (22-25) tacked on another run in the bottom of the second on a leadoff double by Jake Anchia and a Joseph Rosa RBI single to make it 2-0.

Greensboro tallied a run in the fourth to cut the lead in half, and then plated two more in the fifth off Chandler thanks to three base hits in the frame. The Grasshoppers did not hold the lead for long, as West Virginia answered immediately with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Charlie McConnell to tie the game at three and a steal of home by Johnny Slater to vault the Power in front 4-3.

In the sixth, Greensboro tied the game at four and then re-took the lead an inning later with a pair of runs on an RBI single from Rodolfo Castro and a bases-loaded walk issued by David Ellingson (1-2). In the eighth, West Virginia carved into the lead with a run-scoring knock from Bobby Honeyman that pulled the deficit down to two, but that was as close as they would get.

Yerry De Los Santos (S, 2) fanned the West Virginia side in order in the ninth to secure his second save, while Will Gardner (1-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen.

West Virginia begins a four-game set with the Lexington Legends Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. RHP Ryne Inman (4-3, 3.77 ERA) heads to the hill for the Power, while the Legends have not yet named a starter. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power keeps rolling amidst their longest homestand of 2019, as Redneck Night returns to Appalachian Power Park with an Austin Meadows hunting camo jersey bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark. Fans can enjoy country music throughout the evening as well as several rednecked-out promotions. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and Luke Sadecky kicks off our pregame entertainment with a concert behind home plate, while Autumn G rounds out the night with a postgame performance on the GetGoWV stage. For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.