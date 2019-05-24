Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

May 24, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Hagerstown closes out their eight-game homestand tonight versus the Kannapolis Intimidators at 7:05 p.m. Righty Tomas Alastre (3-3, 5.89 ERA) gets the nod for the Suns, while Kannapolis sends RHP Jonathan Stiever (3-3, 4.59 ERA) to the bump.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FIVE-RUN FIRST, EXCELLENT PITCHING LEADS TO WIN: Ryan Tapani cruised through his first start in the South Atlantic League and the Suns offense came out early to support him in a 5-1 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators at Municipal Stadium Thursday night. Tapani finished his debut after four scoreless innings. He fanned four while allowing just three hits, but did not factor into the decision. The offense came out immediately to support him. Cody Wilson started the first with a drive over the center field wall, his third lead-off homer of the year to break the scoreless tie. After that, Justin Connell reached on an error before Jacob Rhinesmith laced a triple into the right field corner to score him and make Hagerstown's (21-25) lead 2-0. The inning did not end there. Nic Perkins dribbled a single to the outfield to plate Rhinesmith then Kyle Marinconz smacked a double down the left field line off Kannapolis (20-26) starter Kade McClure (L, 1-3) to put runners on second and third with two outs for Jose Sanchez. Sanchez rocketed the ball between the legs of third baseman Luis Curbelo to score the two runners and put the Suns in front 5-0.

STARTING WITH A BANG: Wilson has clubbed three homers this season, all of which have been lead-off bombs at Municipal Stadium. The center fielder's third home run came exactly one month after his second against the Greenville Drive, but that gap is much shorter than the gap between first inning lead-off home runs for Hagerstown. Prior to the Florida Atlantic-product's first homer this season, the last Suns first inning lead-off homer was hit by Max Schrock May 15, 2016, a gap spanning over 300 games and over two and a half seasons.

NOT QUITE AN OPENER: This season, Hagerstown is 2-0 when a regular member of the pen starts a game. Tapani started his first game in his 10th appearance of the season yesterday and Hagerstown won 5-1 after he offered four scoreless innings. It's a bit different than Leif Strom's start, which came against Asheville April 13. While Strom allowed two runs in as many innings, the Suns came out and scored four in the bottom of the first, which allowed them to coast to a 5-4 win in the seven inning affair.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day picked up the win in yesterday's game, spinning four two-hit innings without allowing a run. That was his second four inning appearance of the season. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 10 innings, he has allowed just four hits while setting down 10 batters via the strikeout and allowing just a single earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.67 over his last three outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .260. In May, the righty has made five appearances and has a 2.13 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .221 average.

VICKERS VICTORY: Hagerstown's thirdbaseman has been on a tear the month of May, hitting .306 through 15 games. The infielder has driven in six RBI, while walking six times in 58 plate appearances. Vickers has reached base at a .382 rate since the turn of the month. Yesterday, he had multiple hits in a game for the sixth time this season.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: With Lara's homer in the top of the third inning with two outs Monday, Lara now has hit six of his team-high seven homers this season with two outs. In addition to that, three of his seven homers this season have been two-run blasts. Half of the Dominican-native's homers have come in the seventh inning or later this year.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.