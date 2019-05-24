Suns Get First Walk-Off in the 10th

May 24, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - Kyle Marinconz hit a sacrifice bunt and Jose Sanchez came around from second to score the game-winning run off a Romy Gonzalez throwing error to win the game for the Suns, 3-2, in the 10th inning at Municipal Stadium Friday night.

Trey Turner (W, 1-0) rolled out of the pen for the ninth and punched out the side. He got back up in the 10th and stranded the extra-innings rule runner. Turner fanned the first two batters he faced prior to getting Romy Gonzalez to ground into a 6-4 force out with the bases loaded to end the top of the tenth.

The Suns (22-25) came out of the gates running, scoring two more runs in the first inning. Cody Wilson drew a walk to start the inning, but was replaced by Marinconz, who grounded into a fielder's choice. Next, Gilbert Lara sliced a single to right and after a throwing error from Kannapolis (20-27 right fielder Alex Destino, both runners advanced to second and third.

Jacob Rhinesmith opened up the scoring, driving a sacrifice fly to center field to plate Marinconz. Israel Pineda capped off the inning lining a single into right to score Lara and putting Hagerstown in front 2-0.

The Suns pitching was strong all around for a second consecutive day. Tomas Alastre opened the game allowing just four hits while setting down a career-high seven batters via the strikeout. The righty allowed just one earned run through 5.2 innings.

While Ryan Williamson (BS, 1) blew the save opportunity, giving up a two-run homer to Alex Destino, the first batter he faced, he finished strong, allowing just one more hit in 2.1 innings.

Following the win and a West Virginia Power loss, the Suns are now tied for fourth place in the South Atlantic League Northern Division standings. They also move two games in front of the Intimidators.

Tomorrow, Hagerstown travels to Delmarva to take on the Shorebirds (36-10) at 7:05 p.m. at Perdue Stadium. RHP Joan Adon (3-1, 2.66 ERA) toes the rubber for Hagerstown, while Delmarva opens with RHP Ofelky Peralta (3-0, 1.77 ERA).

The Suns return home for the final time in May for a four game set with the Rome Braves May 30-June 2. Hagerstown hosts a promotionally loaded stand beginning with Thirsty Thursday May 30. After that, cinema takes over Municipal Stadium Friday and Saturday with Star Wars night and Harry Potter night, respectively. Hagerstown closes the series with Sunday Funday June 2. For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.