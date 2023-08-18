Wahlin Returns to Wichita for Another Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Jake Wahlin for the 2023-24 season.

Wahlin, 26, returns for his second full season in the Air Capital. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward from White Bear Lake, Minnesota was acquired in 2021-22 at the trade deadline. He tallied 28 points (13g, 15a) in 69 games last year and was a crucial part of the Thunder's penalty killing unit.

In 2021-22, he had a career year with Rapid City, recording 35 points (15g, 20a) in 59 games while also netting five points (2g, 3a) in nine games with the Thunder.

Wahlin brings leadership and a championship pedigree back to Wichita, having won an SPHL President's Cup title in 2020-21 with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. He tallied 37 points (19g, 18a) in 37 games and was named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team, First All-Star Team and won SPHL Rookie of the Year Honors.

Prior to turning pro, he completed a four-year career at Saint Cloud State. Wahlin helped the Huskies to back-to-back NCHC Regular Season Championships, finishing with 40 points (16g, 24a) in 127 career NCAA games.

