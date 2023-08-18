Admirals Sign Andrew McLean and Justin Young

NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced Friday that they have signed defenseman Andrew McLean and forward Justin Young to Standard Player Contracts for the 2023-24 season.

McLean, 28, joins the Admirals after splitting time last season with the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) and Glasgow Clan (EIHL). After playing in three games with Orlando to start the year, he then signed a contract with Glasgow and proceeded to post 19 points (5 goals, 14 assists) in 38 games. The Michigan native played in 38 games with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) in 2020-21 where he led all Knoxville defensemen with 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists). For his efforts, McLean was named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team.

"We think we found a gem through the futures trades by acquiring Andrew McLean," said Admirals General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Carr. "He's a guy that dominated the EIHL and was Glasgow's best defenseman. With the opportunities that he has gotten in Europe, with Knoxville, and at college, he's taken that opportunity and excelled. He will be a top-four defenseman and will also be running one of our power plays. We feel that he could be one of the top defensemen in our division this year."

McLean signed his first professional contract with Norfolk on March 10, 2020. He played in one game against the Maine Mariners before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

"I am beyond thrilled to come back to where I started my pro career in Norfolk," McLean said. "It's a fantastic place and I loved the time I spent there before the season got canceled."

The 6-foot-2 defenseman played four years of college hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA III). He was named to the WIAC All-Conference Team in 2019-20 and won the National Championship the year prior.

Young, 25, played his first full season as a professional last year with the Allen Americans. He played in 51 regular season games and had seven points (1 goal, 6 assists). Young played in 10 postseason games with the Americans and posted three points. The Alberta native signed his first professional contract with Allen in 2021-22 after completing his colligate career at American International College (AIC).

"Justin played through multiple games with injuries last season," said Carr. "He is really tough and this team will certainly embrace him. He likes the physical side of the game and had a high-output scoring year at a top-20 program in 2021-22. We have a lot of toughness on our team and he will fit into that. I think he will play a Pat Maroon, Tom Wilson role as a blend for us. He can play anywhere up and down the lineup with anybody."

In his senior season at AIC, Young was second on the team in points (31), assists (19), and plus/minus (+18). He also finished third on the team in goals (12). In his four years, Young was a member of two conference championship teams.

"I'm excited to get down to Norfolk and get things going," Young said. "I'm looking forward to meeting the guys and winning some hockey games."

The Admirals have now signed five players they acquired at the Future Considerations Deadline (Jameson, Iverson, Thrower, McLean, Young).

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers.

