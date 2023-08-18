K-Wings Announce 6th Annual Fan-Designed Jersey Contest Winner

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the winner of the team's 6th Annual Fan-Designed Jersey Contest Friday, presented by Discover Kalamazoo.

As voted on by you, the fans, CJ Grossbard's design was chosen as the winner. Grossbard's jersey and sock design will be worn by the K-Wings on New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.

2023 K-Wings Fan Designed Jersey Winning Submission: CJ Grossbard

"I always enjoy seeing the creativity that comes from all over the country," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "The passion for hockey grows each year, and that's definitely represented in CJ's jersey design. The fans loved it and the K-Wings agree!"

The Miami, Florida native's prize for winning this year's contest includes tickets to the Dec. 31 game, a K-Wings Fan Experience, and the opportunity to be the 'Puck Dropper of the Game.' Grossbard also will receive his designed jersey with a personalized nameplate and jersey number of his choice.

"I'm super excited to have won the Fan Design contest," Grossbard said. "Getting to see a jersey I've created be worn by a team from my father's home state is really exciting, and I'm grateful to the Kalamazoo Wings for this opportunity."

A full 2023-24 promotional schedule will be revealed in the coming weeks, and single-game tickets go on sale in early September.

The K-Wings open the 2023-24 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Fans can guarantee seats by securing a Season Ticket Plan or attend five premiere games for a low price by securing a K-Wings 5-Pack.

