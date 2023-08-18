Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Dante Giannuzzi

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Dante Giannuzzi for the 2023-2024 season.

Giannuzzi played with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks for 5 seasons from 2018-2023. He also appeared in games with the MJHL's Winnipeg Blues and Steinbach Pistons in the 2019-2020 season.

Giannuzzi played in 41 games with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks in the 2022-2023 season, where he had a record of 23-13-3 to go along with a 3.37 goals-against average, an .894 save percentage and 2 shutouts. Giannuzzi held a 59-32-10 record along with a 3.07 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and 5 shutouts during his 109-game WHL career with the Portland Winterhawks. Giannuzzi was a teammate with Herriman native and former Grizzlies forward Mason Manek for 3 seasons in Portland.

