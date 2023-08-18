Charles Williams Joins Icemen Front Office & Coaching Staff

August 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that former Icemen goaltender Charles Williams has accepted a position with the team as Director of Community Hockey Development & Goaltending Coach.

Williams will help grow the game of hockey in North Florida, working with youth sports teams and organizing events to introduce the game of hockey to local youth, while also promoting both the Icemen and Community First Igloo brand across the region. Williams will also work with community leaders and groups to gain support with these initiatives. He will also serve as a youth hockey coach at the Community First Igloo.

"We appreciate all of the effort that Charles has given the team as a player on the ice, and now we look forward to him joining our front office," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "Charles has been admired by our fan base for the past three seasons, and there is no doubt he will be a great representative of our team in the community."

In addition to his community outreach duties, Willams will also serve as the Icemen's goaltending coach in the hockey operations department.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Charles join our staff," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "Charles had an unbelievable career and we're excited for the next chapter for him. Not only is he one of the all-time great guys, but he also has a great mind for the game, especially at the goaltending position"

Earlier this summer, Williams announced his retirement from hockey. Williams played in 82 regular season contests for the Icemen from 2021-2023, which is the most appearances by a goaltender in club history.

"Jacksonville is such a special place," said Williams. "To have the chance to work for the Icemen and continue to help make an impact in the community that has supported me and my family from day one is an opportunity of a lifetime."

Williams orchestrated a successful professional playing career, posting an 111-70-13 record, with ten shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average, and a .912 save percentage in 195 career ECHL appearances split between the Icemen, Indy Fuel and the Manchester Monarchs. During the 2020-2021 season, Williams was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March of 2021. Williams was exceptionally strong in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs after recording a 1.32 goals-against average with a 0.952 save percentage in four appearances.

Williams also earned AHL call-ups throughout his career with the Rochester Americans, Ontario Reign and Rockford IceHogs. The Detroit, Michigan resident played collegiately at Ferris State University from 2012-2016 before recording an impressive 21-7-5 record at Canisius College during his senior season.

Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.