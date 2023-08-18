Stingrays Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

August 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the team's promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season. Fans can look forward to many new and exciting theme nights throughout the year.

Puck drop for all Friday home games will be at 7:05 p.m. Frothy Fridays, presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company, return for another year. For all Friday night games, fans can enjoy $5 Frothy Beard beers through the end of the first intermission.

All Saturday home games will start at 6:05 p.m.

All Sunday home games will begin at the family-friendly time of 3:05 p.m., presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks. On select Sunday games, kids in attendance can go on the ice to take a postgame slapshot.

Hock-tober Fest + Magnet Schedule Giveaway: Saturday, Oct. 21 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

The Stingrays open the 2023-24 season against the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum. Put on your lederhosen and dirndl and head to the Coliseum to celebrate Oktoberfest. Make sure to come out early for the Pregame Tailgate Party from 4-6 p.m. The first 2,500 fans at the game will receive a 2023-24 magnet schedule presented by MUSC Health.

Aviation Night: Friday, Nov. 10 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

On the first Friday home game of the season, the Stingrays will host Aviation Night, presented by Charleston International Airport. This will also be the first Frothy Friday game of the 2023-24 season.

Sing for Santa: Friday, Dec. 1 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

The Stingrays' second annual Sing for Santa promotion will showcase the singing talents of local choirs in the tri-county area. During timeouts, there will be lyrics on the video screen, and fans can sing holiday carols.

Teddy Bear Toss & Holiday Market: Sunday, Dec. 3 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Trois Rivières Lions

The Stingrays' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Crews Chevrolet, encourages fans to throw new teddy bears and other stuffed animals on the ice after the Stingrays score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be collected and donated to various non-profits in the Lowcountry. Find the perfect stocking stuffer gifts at our Holiday Market, where local vendors will set up shop around the concourse during the game.

Golden Ticket Night: Friday, Dec. 15 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Fans with sweet tooths will enjoy Golden Ticket Night! Golden tickets will be hidden all over the Coliseum, and fans who find them will win prizes! Stay tuned for more details.

Holiday Extravaganza: Saturday, Dec. 23 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than taking in a Stingrays game? Festive holiday outfits like ugly sweaters are encouraged, and be on the lookout for Santa! This game is also the rival Florida Everblades' first trip to the North Charleston Coliseum of the 2023-24 season.

Women in Sports Night: Saturday, Dec. 30 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Come celebrate Women in Sports Night with the Stingrays! Join us for a pregame panel highlighting women's sports in the Lowcountry. In addition, Adrian College, Williams College, Bowdoin College, and Hamline University women's hockey teams are coming down to Charleston to play at the Carolina Ice Palace before the game.

Carolina Country Night: Saturday, Jan. 6 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Fans in the Lowcountry will not want to miss our Carolina Country Night, presented by Servpro. The Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys for the game that celebrate the country lifestyle in the Lowcountry.

Military Appreciation Night: Saturday, Jan. 13 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

The Stingrays will honor America's finest all game long and don specialty jerseys for their annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Campers Inn RV. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game benefitting Palmetto Military Support Group.

Kids Takeover Day: Sunday, Jan. 14 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

The Rays are handing the keys over to the youngest fans for the day with family-fun activities throughout the game, including interviewing players, broadcasting, on-ice activities, controlling the video board, and more.

Pride Night: Friday, Jan. 19 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Hockey is for everyone, so help us celebrate inclusivity in the Charleston community with Pride Night! Pride-inspired jerseys will be auctioned off, benefitting the Alliance for Full Acceptance.

Pucks and Paws: Sunday, Jan. 21 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

A fan favorite, our Pucks & Paws game presented by Washes & Wags is back for another season! Bring your furry friend to the game, and cheer on your favorite pup in the annual dog race during the first intermission.

South Carolina Sharks Night: Saturday, Jan. 27 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Thunder

For one night only, the Stingrays are rebranding themselves as the Sharks for South Carolina Sharks Night in honor of what the team was almost named. The Stingrays will wear throwback-style jerseys featuring the original South Carolina Sharks logo.

Mascot Mania + Postgame Skate: Sunday, Jan. 28 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Thunder

Come celebrate Cool Ray's 31st birthday with all the best mascots from around the Lowcountry! Bring your skates for a 'Skate With The Rays' after the game presented by MUSC Health!

I <3 CHS Night: Saturday, Feb. 10 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

Head to the North Charleston Coliseum for I <3 CHS Night, presented by MUSC Health and Truist. Specialty jerseys will be worn by the Stingrays and auctioned off, benefitting the American Heart Association: Lowcountry Heart Walk.

Star Wars Night + Lightsaber Giveaway: Saturday, Feb. 17 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

One of the most popular nights of the year, Star Wars Night, presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate, returns to the North Charleston Coliseum with the rival Florida Everblades coming to town. Fans in attendance will receive a light-sword giveaway. May the Force be with you.

Education Day: Wednesday, Feb. 21 - 10:30 a.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Lowcountry schools are invited to spend the morning with the Stingrays at our annual Education Day, presented by MUSC Health. In a field trip atmosphere, students will enjoy a unique educational experience and receive hockey-related materials that cover math, science, geography, and more!

Marvel Super Hero Night + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Mar. 2 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

The Stingrays will wear specialty Marvel jerseys during a March 2 rivalry tilt against the Everblades. The Landon Strong Foundation will be the beneficiary of the night.

Paint The Ice: Sunday, Mar. 3 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Leave your mark and paint the very ice the Stingrays play on at the North Charleston Coliseum after the game, courtesy of Old Charleston Painting Company.

Kick Off to St. Paddy's: Friday, Mar. 15 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

With St. Patrick's Day just two days away, swap out your Stingrays red and blue for some Irish green when you come to the Coliseum to cheer on the Stingrays! Fans over 21 can also enjoy $5 Frothy Beard beers thanks to another Frothy Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Wrestling Night: Friday, Mar. 22 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

ARE YOU READY?!?! Hockey meets wrestling at the North Charleston Coliseum. Stay tuned for more details.

Pink in the Rink + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Mar.23 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Trois Rivières Lions

Show your support for breast cancer awareness at our annual Pink in the Rink game presented by MUSC Health and bid on the Stingrays' game-worn pink specialty jerseys to benefit Share Our Suzy.

Parks & Pucks: Sunday, Mar. 24- 3:05 p.m. vs. Trois Rivières Lions

We are teaming up with Charleston County Parks & Recreation on Parks and Pucks Night to highlight our beautiful city's wonderful parks and programs. CCPR Gold Pass members will be eligible for a special ticket deal. This game will also be a part of the Stingrays Alumni Day, and former Stingrays players will be recognized at the North Charleston Coliseum.

First Responders Night + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Mar. 30 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Join us in honoring the brave men and women who serve our community every day on First Responders Night, presented by ServiceMaster. Specialty First Responder-inspired jerseys will be available for auction throughout the game. Thank you for your service!

Beach and Shag Night: Friday, Apr. 5 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

The Stingrays are looking to jump-start summer with Beach and Shag Night. This is also the final Frothy Friday of the regular season.

Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, Apr. 6 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Join us for our final regular season home game, where we recognize the best fans in the ECHL on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric. Fans in attendance will receive a free T-Shirt.

The Stingrays will also be announcing more exciting theme nights and giveaways for the 2023-24 season leading up to Opening Night. Make sure to check our website and social media platforms for schedule updates and upcoming ticket information.

2023-24 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.