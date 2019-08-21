Voyagers Shut out Mustangs, 11-0

August 21, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Mustangs (16-7, 31-30) were shut out for the third time this season on Wednesday, falling 11-0 to the Great Falls Voyagers (9-11, 24-33) in front of 2,427 at Dehler Park.

Great Falls scored nine of their 11 runs on the game in the third and fourth innings, putting 18 batters at the plate in the two frames. Luis Curbelo had two singles for three RBI and a run between the third and fourth while Harvin Mendoza contributed a two-RBI single of his own.

Avery Weems (2-3) threw five shutout innings in the start for the Voyagers, retiring the first nine batters he saw before Quin Cotton came up with an infield single to lead off the fourth. It was the first of a season-low three hits for the Mustangs. Weems finished his start allowing no runs, one hit, one walk and striking out nine batters.

Jeffry Nino threw a season-high 3 2/3 innings of relief for the Mustangs, giving up one run on four hits, not issuing a walk and striking out five. The five strikeouts tied a season-high for Nino as well.

The remaining two Mustang hits came in the ninth inning when James Free and Victor Ruiz each lined singles through the infield. Along with two error reaches and a walk, Billings had just six baserunners in the game.

The Mustangs now begin a four-game series with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Thursday, Aug. 22. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT at Dehler Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.