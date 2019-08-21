Osprey Announce a One Time Ticket Policy for Cancelled Games

August 21, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





Missoula, MT - The Missoula Osprey, in the spirit of our core principle to "do the right thing", have announced a special Ticket Policy for fans holding game tickets for any of the six games that were cancelled due to field damage from the concert on August 11th. Until September 7, 2019, ticket holders holding a game ticket or voucher from any of the cancelled games between August 16th and August 21st will be given an opportunity to get a refund, a credit, or exchange their ticket for any of the Osprey's five remaining home games between August 27th and August 31st.

"Our entire ownership and staff consider the fan experience to be our utmost priority," explained Osprey Vice President Matt Ellis. "The cancellation of these games, although out of our control, should not be at the expense of our fans. We will offer full refunds, future credit, or a ticket exchange to anyone holding a game ticket for those six games. This offer is for all ticket holders including season tickets, individual game, or mini plans. Again, this is not a situation we ever wanted to be in nor asked for, but our fans should not have to pay the price for this unfortunate week. We hope to see our community at one or all of our final five games next week. Thank you to everyone for their support and constant well wishes."

Here is the information necessary for fans holding tickets for games between August 16 and August 21:

Ticket holders should bring their unused tickets to one of two locations to either exchange them for a game next week, get a credit for next season, or get a refund on the original purchase. These two locations are:

Osprey Box Office at the MSO Hub downtown. Hours are Monday through Friday 9:00am to 7:00pm; Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm; and Sunday 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Osprey Stadium Box Office. Stadium Box Office will be open on Game Days August 27th through August 31st beginning at 2:00pm through the end of the game.

Fans must have their actual game ticket or voucher in order to claim a refund, credit, or exchange.

In order to get a refund or credit, fans must fill out the "Cancelled Ticket Game Form" and return it to the box office with the actual game tickets or vouchers by the end of business on September 7th. Completed forms can be dropped off at the two Box Office locations or by mail to the Osprey.

Cancelled Ticket Game Forms can be picked up, beginning Thursday, August 22nd, at the two box office locations or by calling the Osprey at (406) 543-3300 to receive by email. The form will also be available online at www.missoulaosprey.com by the end of the week.

The Osprey will process all valid forms for claims and refunds by either credit card or check by October 1, 2019.

For more information, please contact Matt Ellis at (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.