Complete Performance Lifts Voyagers to Road Win

August 21, 2019





Billings, MT - The Voyagers limited Billings to a season-low three base hits and pitched their third shutout of the season with an 11-0 victory for a series split Wednesday night at Dehler Park. Great Falls (9-11, 24-33) snapped a three-game slide and improved to 6-10 in the season series with first-place Billings. It also ended a six-game road losing streak for the Voyagers. The Mustangs (16-7, 31-30) fell to 16-14 at home.

The Voyagers set the tone with a three-run third. Ivan Gonzalez led off the inning with a base hit to left-center that ricocheted off the shortstop. After Sam Abbott walked, Kelvin Maldonado reached base with a fielder's choice. Caberea Weaver followed with a grounder to second that was booted, allowing Gonzalez to score. Luis Curbelo made it 2-0 with an RBI single lined into left. The third run scored on a Harvin Mendoza grounder to first that resulted in a throwing error to second by the first baseman. Mendoza was given an RBI for the fielder's choice.

Great Falls sent 10 men to the plate in a six-run fourth to put the game out of reach. The inning featured an RBI single by Sam Abbott that brought in the first run. Luis Curbelo and Harvin Mendoza produced back-to-back two-run singles. And, Luis Mieses collected an RBI double. The Voyagers tacked on two more runs in the eighth for the game's final margin.

On the mound, three Voyager pitchers combined for the three-hit shutout. Avery Weems posted the win with a five-inning start. Weems (3-2) allowed just an infield single and struck out nine with only one walk. Weems retired the first nine batters he faced. Justin McGregor suffered the loss. McGregor (3-5) went three-and-a-third and gave up eight runs (four earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Karan Patel threw two scoreless in relief with two strikeouts. Allan Beer finished the game and struck out three in two innings as well. The 14 strikeouts set a new single-game high for Great Falls.

The Voyagers outhit the Mustangs 13-to-3. Billings committed four errors on the night. Kelvin Maldonado led the Great Falls' offense with three hits and three runs. Luis Curbelo and Luis Mieses both had two-hit games. Curbelo and Mendoza each drove in three.

Great Falls' next home stand starts Thursday night against Missoula. The two teams will play six games in four days, including doubleheaders on Friday night and Sunday afternoon. First pitch Thursday at Centene Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

